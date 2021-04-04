UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 04/04/2021 @ 11:10 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ all lanes are now back open following a 2-vehicle crash Easter morning.

Dispatchers say there were minor injuries associated with this accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 04/04/2021 @ 10:40 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lane of US-60 is closed after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened on the 7000 block of Dupont Ave. near RJ Recycling.

The call came in a little after 10 a.m. Sunday

Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene.

There’s no word on how long the road will be closed.

