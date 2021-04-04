Dolly Parton receives “second dose of her own medicine”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton has received her second COVID vaccine.

The singer received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday, April 2.

Dolly Parton said in a Tweet Friday she received her second dose of her own medicine. “Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine. Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O’Dell of @VUMChealth.”

Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O'Dell of @VUMChealth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDez2DnkzX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 2, 2021

On March 2, the singer received her first dose and sang a tune encouraging those to receive a COVID vaccine.

