First Warning Forecast | Unseasonable warmth continues this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures sure did not waste any time recovering from winterlike readings at the end of last work week to springlike readings this weekend. For the week ahead, it will feel more like late May than early April with afternoon highs well into the 70s, if not even making a run at 80 degrees on a few days. Dry weather continues through the middle of the week before storm chances creep up towards the end.

Sunday evening sees scattered clouds breaking away to a mostly clear sky overnight. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight, then to the low to mid 40s overnight. As usual, rural locations will be chillier and see lows in the mid to upper 30s overnight.

Monday stays mostly sunny as high temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Expect more sunshine and more warmth on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures rising to the upper 70s.

On Wednesday, a partly cloudy sky will be seen with only the slightest chance for a stray shower. Highs reach the upper 70s again, though a few locations could squeak out an 80-degree day.

On Thursday, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with passing showers and thunderstorms. Highs get knocked down slightly to the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 70s.

For Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs near 70 degrees.

