In Easter video, Pres. Biden reiterates Pope’s message on vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) -- In a message to the American people Sunday morning, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wished Americans a Happy Easter while reiterating Pope Francis’ message on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis,” President Biden said. “Getting vaccinated is a moral obligation. One that can save your life and the life of others.”

In his own message on Easter Sunday, the pontiff described vaccines as an “essential tool” in the pandemic battle, and called for a “spirit of global responsibility” as he encouraged nations to overcome “delays in the distribution of vaccines” and ensure that the shots reach the poorest nations.

“This Easter, from our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding,” First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said.

The president and first lady’s Easter message was posted on Twitter Sunday morning. You can watch the Bidens’ Easter message below.

From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021

