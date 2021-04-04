Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies investigate Easter Sunday murder

The suspect is still presumed at large.
The suspect is still presumed at large.(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Sheriff’s deputies are spending Easter Sunday investigating after a body was found in what officials are calling an apparent murder.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened just off Main Street near the old Wild Horse Restaurant.

Sheriff Wood says neighbors called 911 at 5 am Sunday complaining of gunshots.

Authorities say neighbors told them the victim knocked on the door pleading for help.

The victim died about an hour after the call. Their identity has not yet been released.

Sheriff’s deputies are still on scene gathering evidence and processing the crime scene, along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Pomeroy Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

There is no information on a suspect right now and they are presumed at-large. However, Sheriff Wood says there is no threat to the community.

He adds if anyone has any information, they should contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

WSAZ has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
The sheriff said the dump pile discovered Wednesday morning had several mail envelopes with...
Sheriff deputies honing in on trash dumping, find mail with addresses throughout most recent pile
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Pro basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage, reaction caught on camera

Latest News

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, walk near the White House during a Presidential...
In Easter video, Pres. Biden reiterates Pope’s message on vaccine
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
6,851 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 new deaths, 350 new cases
More than 10,000 eggs gone within minutes during Easter egg hunt
More than 10,000 eggs gone within minutes during Easter egg hunt