Advertisement

Barboursville church holds Easter service at Huntington Mall

Hundreds of cars at the Huntington Mall for the Fellowship Baptist Church service.
Hundreds of cars at the Huntington Mall for the Fellowship Baptist Church service.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fellowship Baptist Church’s “Church At The Mall, Y’all” is becoming an annual event.

Hundreds of cars arrived at the Huntington Mall Sunday morning to participate in the church’s Easter Sunday service.

“Someone wrote an article on it last year and called it ‘church reimagined’ and that’s exactly what it is,” said Fellowship Baptist Church lead pastor Greg Wagoner. “The church is made up of people. It’s not the edifice, the building but we’re the body of Christ, living, breathing, moving and just has a great feel to it and we’re thankful to be out in the open.”

At the service, the pews were replaced with lawn chairs, collection plates were subbed out for golf carts and applause came in the form of a car horn.

The service lasted roughly 90 minutes with a gospel performance from Huntington-based Christian rock group “Render the Hearts”.

Wagoner says the service allows the church to seem more open to everyone.

“One great thing about this, it removes some of the inclinations, the barriers, the fears some people about ‘I want to go to church but what are they going to say, what do I wear,’” Wagoner said. “This just removes all of that you come in your car. We’re out here hanging out. We had people in suits, we had people in shorts and tank tops.”

The church tells WSAZ that the Huntington Mall has extended an invitation for Fellowship Baptist Church to hold its Easter service there in 2022. No official plans have been made.

To see some of our previous coverage of Fellowship Baptist Church who endured significant flood damage during the February ice storm, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Easter Sunday murder
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
The sheriff said the dump pile discovered Wednesday morning had several mail envelopes with...
Sheriff deputies honing in on trash dumping, find mail with addresses throughout most recent pile
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last

Latest News

Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks.
Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks
Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center staff sing inspirational hymn for Easter Sunday
FILE
Accident shuts down parts of I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Charleston.
Crews fighting Charleston structure fire