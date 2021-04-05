Barboursville church holds Easter service at Huntington Mall

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fellowship Baptist Church’s “Church At The Mall, Y’all” is becoming an annual event.

Hundreds of cars arrived at the Huntington Mall Sunday morning to participate in the church’s Easter Sunday service.

“Someone wrote an article on it last year and called it ‘church reimagined’ and that’s exactly what it is,” said Fellowship Baptist Church lead pastor Greg Wagoner. “The church is made up of people. It’s not the edifice, the building but we’re the body of Christ, living, breathing, moving and just has a great feel to it and we’re thankful to be out in the open.”

At the service, the pews were replaced with lawn chairs, collection plates were subbed out for golf carts and applause came in the form of a car horn.

The service lasted roughly 90 minutes with a gospel performance from Huntington-based Christian rock group “Render the Hearts”.

Wagoner says the service allows the church to seem more open to everyone.

“One great thing about this, it removes some of the inclinations, the barriers, the fears some people about ‘I want to go to church but what are they going to say, what do I wear,’” Wagoner said. “This just removes all of that you come in your car. We’re out here hanging out. We had people in suits, we had people in shorts and tank tops.”

The church tells WSAZ that the Huntington Mall has extended an invitation for Fellowship Baptist Church to hold its Easter service there in 2022. No official plans have been made.

To see some of our previous coverage of Fellowship Baptist Church who endured significant flood damage during the February ice storm, click here.

