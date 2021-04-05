Advertisement

Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – I-77 North has been shut down Monday following an accident where a car became pinned underneath a tractor-trailer.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene near the 144 mile marker. (Silverton/Ravenswood)

No word on if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

