Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – I-77 North has been shut down Monday following an accident where a car became pinned underneath a tractor-trailer.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene near the 144 mile marker. (Silverton/Ravenswood)
No word on if any injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
