Cats lose another to transfer portal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another Kentucky Wildcat is leaving as freshman Devin Askew told 247Sports Monday he is entering the transfer portal. He averaged 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this year for the Wildcats.

Askew will have four years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA Eligibility Relief due to COVID-19.

