Deputies searching for suspect in Pomeroy murder, asking for public’s help

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a young life was taken too soon, Meigs County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for leads. They are hoping to find who is responsible for the murder of Kane Roush, who was only 25.

“We just want to find answers for this for closure for the family,” said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Deputies were alerted just before 5 a.m. Sunday about gunshots along Legion Terrace Road in Pomeroy. When they showed up, they found Roush lying in the road. He had been shot multiple times.

“He has very serious injuries, back injuries shots, front injuries shots,” said Sheriff Wood at the scene.

Although deputies were able to speak with Roush briefly, he died of his injuries.

Roush graduated from Wahama High School in 2014 where he was a star football player. He helped to bring the first state title back to the school.

“Everything that I have learned about this young man in a 24-hour period is he is a very giving person,” Sheriff Wood said.

He said a suspect is still on the loose and they need help catching up with that person.

“Everything that we have right now seems to go out of the area,” Wood said.

If you live along state Route 33 anywhere from Pomeroy, Ohio, to New Haven, West Virginia, and you have video cameras with views of the road, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.

Sheriff Wood is asking for further assistance with the case.

“You can sit down with me privately and talk, if there is something that you know that you would like to share,” he said.

Investigators say they have some suspect leads and believe the person responsible is not from the Pomeroy area.

