Advertisement

Dunbar toll bridge to close nightly

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar toll bridge over the Kanawha River will undergo nightly bridge closures beginning Wednesday night, April 7, 2021, says the West Virginia Department of Highways.

The closure is for an annual bridge safety inspection, the DOH says.

The Dunbar Toll Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night starting Wednesday night, April 7, 2021, until Saturday morning, April 10, 2021.

Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route.

Officials say accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles.

As part of this bridge safety inspection, MacCorkle Avenue (US 60) will undergo alternating lane closures underneath the bridge on Monday, April 5, 2021, and Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last
FILE
Accident shuts down parts of I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston

Latest News

After closing their doors permanently, the owner of The Grill decided to reopen the restaurant...
Longtime East End restaurant reopening
Property dispute ends with one man shot, several in custody
Ohio Department of Health to issue new, consolidated COVID-19 health order
Mediterranean grilled cheese at The Olive Tree Cafe
Mediterranean grilled cheese at The Olive Tree Cafe