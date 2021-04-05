Dunbar toll bridge to close nightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar toll bridge over the Kanawha River will undergo nightly bridge closures beginning Wednesday night, April 7, 2021, says the West Virginia Department of Highways.

The closure is for an annual bridge safety inspection, the DOH says.

The Dunbar Toll Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night starting Wednesday night, April 7, 2021, until Saturday morning, April 10, 2021.

Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route.

Officials say accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles.

As part of this bridge safety inspection, MacCorkle Avenue (US 60) will undergo alternating lane closures underneath the bridge on Monday, April 5, 2021, and Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day.

