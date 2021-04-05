Gov. Beshear lifts domestic travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Domestic travel restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals have been lifted in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday during a press conference that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not have to quarantine after traveling outside of the state.

Kentuckians are still being asked to wear a mask per CDC recommendations.

1,438,557 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Beshear announced 409 new COVID cases from Sunday and Monday.

He said weeks of declining cases came to an end, indicating the state is in a plateau phase.

Starting Monday, anyone 16 or older in the state of Kentucky is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor emphasized the importance of everyone eligible getting vaccinated, especially younger people due to more increases in younger Americans.

Of Monday new cases, 16 are in kids 18 or younger.

Gov. Beshear called the variants of COVID-19 a concern, announcing 83 variant cases.

There are now more than 500 vaccine sites open across Kentucky.

299 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday along with five new COVID-related deaths, nine new audit deaths and a 2.89 percent positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 429,511 cases. Four new COVID-related deaths were reported as well as four audit deaths. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.9 percent positivity rate.

