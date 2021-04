HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

One year in, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact restaurants across the country. For most establishments, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

‘The Restaurant Boss’ Ryan Gromfin shares how COVID-19 has transformed the hospitality industry and how you can help local pandemic-impacted restaurants thrive.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.