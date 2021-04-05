Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department seeks public assistance in locating missing man

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to a Facebook post from Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, David Stevens, 54, of St. Albans, left Valley Center care home on Lincoln Drive in South Charleston on Sunday. He entered a black SUV and left the area.

Stevens has been diagnosed with dementia and was a new patient at Valley Center. He has been violent with caregivers in the past.

Stevens is 6′3″ tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.