Longtime East End restaurant reopening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After closing the doors what he intended as permanently, the owner of The Grill decided to reopen the restaurant after having a conversation with a potential buyer.

Owner David Arthur says the buyer in question didn’t meet his criteria for an offer on the restaurant. After that, he did some rethinking.

“We were not in the same ballpark, so I went home and talked to my wife and I just decided that I was going to reopen,” Arthur said.

For him, keeping his place up and running would make it easier to sell.

“I think it’s easier to sell when it is open than it is if somebody just walks in and sees a place, and they don’t know exactly how busy I can be” Arthur said.

The restaurant is still up for grabs if you’ve got the right offer for the owner. But until a good offer comes around, Arthur says he’ll be there until he dies.

The restaurant will reopen at 11 a.m. April 12. The special that day will be hamburger steak.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.