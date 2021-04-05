Man arrested after stabbing in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State troopers responded to a home Saturday and discovered a man had been stabbed.

The Pikeville Post says the initial investigation indicates a fight between Cody Wright and Adam Layne lead to Layne suffering a stab wound.

The incident happened at a home along Maria Branch.

As a result of this investigation, Cody Wright was arrested.

He is now in the Pike County Detention Center.

Wright is currently charged with Assault 1st Degree.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.