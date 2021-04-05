Advertisement

Man arrested after stabbing in Pike County

By WSAZ News Staff
Apr. 5, 2021
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State troopers responded to a home Saturday and discovered a man had been stabbed.

The Pikeville Post says the initial investigation indicates a fight between Cody Wright and Adam Layne lead to Layne suffering a stab wound.

The incident happened at a home along Maria Branch.

As a result of this investigation, Cody Wright was arrested.

He is now in the Pike County Detention Center.

Wright is currently charged with Assault 1st Degree.

