Advertisement

New skin cancer treatment at Marshall Health

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Eduardo Vidal shares the ins and outs of a new surgery for skin cancer patients at Marshall Health.

Mohs Micrographic surgery is considered the most effective method for treating two of the most common forms of skin cancer. This surgery service is now available at Marshall Health’s department of dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at Marshall Health Dermatology you can call 304-691-1930 or you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last
FILE
Accident shuts down parts of I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston

Latest News

Kentucky Vaccination Age Lowering
Kentucky Vaccination Age Lowering
Boone BOE Meeting
Boone BOE Meeting
Charleston City Council to hear needle exchange plan
Charleston City Council to hear needle exchange plan
Cato Park trails close for two weeks
Cato Park trails close for two weeks