New skin cancer treatment at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Eduardo Vidal shares the ins and outs of a new surgery for skin cancer patients at Marshall Health.

Mohs Micrographic surgery is considered the most effective method for treating two of the most common forms of skin cancer. This surgery service is now available at Marshall Health’s department of dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at Marshall Health Dermatology you can call 304-691-1930 or you can visit their website.

