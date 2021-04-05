ODOT announces $2B to improve infrastructure

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says they plan to invest $1.92 billion into 956 projects to improve transportation across the state.

The 2021 construction program includes work to 876 bridges and 4,596 miles of pavement. Drivers are already beginning to see a new crop of orange safety cones beginning to bloom along highways and interstates.

In Gallia County work is already underway along state Route 7 near Crown City where the road will be closed to traffic through the end of the year to remove concrete that was constructed in the 1940s. A contractor will be replacing with asphalt. That particular stretch of pavement has already been repaired twice.

“We understand that it is a big adjustment for folks in that area,” said Ashely Rittenhouse, public information officer for District 10. “They are going to have to detour for the next several months as we do have the road completely closed. We just appreciate folks’ patience. In the end it’s going to be a really nice smooth road and it’s going to prepare that section for another 30 plus years of service.”

Despite there being fewer vehicles on the road last year, the number of traffic deaths in the state continued to climbm so ODOT says they are especially focused on safety of their workers and area drivers.

Other projects on tap include Gallia County’s first roundabout at the intersection of state Route 160 and state Route 554.

“We have seen a pattern of crashes in that area,” Rittenhouse said. “So we’re excited to get a roundabout built there. That is a proven safety measure they’re becoming more common across the state and really hope that helps address that issue that we’ve seen there.”

In Lawrence County, some major work will be wrapping up after pandemic delays, like the rockfall remediation work along U.S. 52 that started in 2019.

“Most of the earthwork on that one is already completed,” said Matt McGuire, public information officer for District 9. “They do have some pavement resurfacing that they’ll be doing on 52 in front of where the project is.”

An increase in the state motor fuel tax that went into effect on July 1, 2019, allowed ODOT to keep maintenance and safety projects on schedule despite a 15.5 percent drop in traffic volume last year.

For a list of projects in your area, click here.

