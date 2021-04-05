Ohio names Div. III and IV All-State teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New Boston Glenwood star Kyle Sexton received one more honor for his work on the basketball court. He was named Division IV player of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. In Division III, they also put Fairland’s Aiden Porter on the first team and Wheelersburg’s Matthew Miller on the second team. Here is the full list of local players honored.

2021 Division IV OPSWA All-Ohio Boys Basketball

POY: Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood

COY: Quentin Rogers, Richmond Heights; Josh Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

First Team

Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, sr., 19.3; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Johnny Browning, Malvern, 6-5, sr., 14.8; Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-0, sr., 20.1; Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-6, jr., 23; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-5, sr., 19.1; Chris Peoples, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-4, sr., 19.8; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, Sr., 21.4; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-3, jr., 22.1; Cam Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-1, sr., 25.0.

Second Team

Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Jr., 21.9

Third Team

Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-11, Sr., 18.7; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Sr., 19.2.

Special Mention

Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-2, So., 23.0; J.C. Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Luke Leith, Symmes Valley, 6-4, Sr., 17.9; Oakley Burba, Peebles, 6-3, Sr., 17.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 17.0;

Honorable Mention

Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Jaxxin Mabe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, sr., 17.9; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, jr., 13.7; Nathaniel Massie, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Dawson Mills, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 12.2; 14.8; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, so., 12.5; Johnathan Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-3, sr., 17.5; De’Von Jones, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, sr., 14.7;

2021 Division III OPSWA All-Ohio Boys Basketball

POY: Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central

COY: Nate Barhorst, Anna

First Team

Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, sr., 30.8; Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, so., 23.5; Jay Billingsley, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, sr., 16.7; Gavin Foe, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-3, sr., 20.5; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, jr., 17.7; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-1, jr., 22.2; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 6-0, sr., 26.8; Kyle Shockley, Waterloo, 6-3, sr., 24.6; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 24.5; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-8, sr., 26.1.

Second Team

Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-1, sr., 16.0;

Third Team

Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-11, so., 24.0;

Special Mention

Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-6, Sr., 22.2; Chris Chandler, Piketon, 6-4, Sr., 17.8; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, Sr., 14.4; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, Jr., 14.6;

Honorable Mention

Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, jr., 18.5; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, so., 16.0; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Nakyan Turner, South Point, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Tait Matney, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-0, sr., 12.8; Erickson Barnes, Ironton, 6-2, sr., 11.9; Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Luke Garrett, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Brycen Carver, McDermott Northwest, 6-7, sr., 14.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, jr., 18.1; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West, 6-1, sr., 9.7; Rodney Moore, Portsmouth West, 6-5, sr., 8.9; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, sr., 12.1;

