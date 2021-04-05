Advertisement

Over $26,000 worth of drugs seized by troopers

Troopers seized 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $26,750.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man after finding over $26,000 worth of heroin, suspected cocaine and crack cocaine when they pulled him over.

On March 29 just before noon, troopers stopped a Dodge Ram with Michigan tags on SR 823 for a marked lanes violation.

Investigators say there were criminal indicators and a drug-sniffing canine alerted them to the vehicle. There was a probable cause search which lead to officials finding the drugs.

Troopers say they found 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $26,750.

James Thompson, 50, of Detroit, was the driver and was taken to Scioto County Jail. He’s charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

