Property dispute ends with one man shot, several in custody

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say a property dispute between neighbors Sunday in Pike County, Kentucky, led to one man being shot and several people facing charges.

Troopers say they responded to a home on Chloe Road about a shots fired complaint.

According to troopers, their initial investigation indicated that a man named Jerry Coleman had shot a gun during the altercation. They also determined that David Taylor had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say Coleman was also hurt during the altercation and was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Troopers say several people are now facing charges in connection with the incident.

The charges are as follows:

Teresa Taylor, 51 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault

Amber Chaney, 29 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault

Briteny Johnson, 31 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault

Joshua Chaney, 31 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault

David Taylor, 56 years old of Pikeville, 2nd-degree assault

Troopers say the investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury to determine if additional charges will be filed in the case.

