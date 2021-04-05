Advertisement

Property dispute ends with one man shot, several in custody

(KWCH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say a property dispute between neighbors Sunday in Pike County, Kentucky, led to one man being shot and several people facing charges.

Troopers say they responded to a home on Chloe Road about a shots fired complaint.

According to troopers, their initial investigation indicated that a man named Jerry Coleman had shot a gun during the altercation. They also determined that David Taylor had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say Coleman was also hurt during the altercation and was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Troopers say several people are now facing charges in connection with the incident.

The charges are as follows:

  • Teresa Taylor, 51 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault
  • Amber Chaney, 29 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault
  • Briteny Johnson, 31 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault
  • Joshua Chaney, 31 years old of Pikeville, one count of 4th-degree assault
  • David Taylor, 56 years old of Pikeville, 2nd-degree assault

Troopers say the investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury to determine if additional charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last
FILE
Accident shuts down parts of I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston

Latest News

After closing their doors permanently, the owner of The Grill decided to reopen the restaurant...
Longtime East End restaurant reopening
Dunbar toll bridge to close nightly
Ohio Department of Health to issue new, consolidated COVID-19 health order
Mediterranean grilled cheese at The Olive Tree Cafe
Mediterranean grilled cheese at The Olive Tree Cafe