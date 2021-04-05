Roane fatal fire leads to smoke alarm initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After tragedy struck the community in Roane County firefighters are igniting a project to help save lives and better protect their residents.

In rural areas, with volunteer fire departments having to travel further distances smoke alarms are vital.

“Because the chances of us getting there especially in this type of rural situation we are probably not going to get there in time to get you out,” said Chief John Kelley with the Walton Volunteer Fire Department.

So when Chief Kelley and his crew with the Walton Fire Department arrive to a structure fire, often times the flames have a head start.

“We have had four or five fatalities in the last five years or so in a county of 15,000 it doesn’t sound like a lot of people but the numbers seem a lot higher out here percentage wise,” said Chief Kelley.

Two weeks ago, a fire claimed the lives of two people in Roane County and if it weren’t for good Samaritans, it could’ve been even worse.

“He actually went in there and drug two people out so the fire was well established even at that point,” said Chief Kelley.

The State Fire Marshal said the home did not have smoke alarms Chief Kelley said that fire is not the only one.

“All the ones that I can recall have been in houses with no smoke alarms,” said Chief Kelley.

Even though it was not Walton firefighters who responded to that fire, they felt a call to help serve and protect others.

Chief Kelley said a large percentage of residences in their county do not have the proper smoke alarms.

Of the 6 agencies in the county, Reedy, Newton and Walton are working to install smoke alarms, free of charge.

The number to call to set up an appointment is (304) 927-0918.

“9-1-1 will take the list and I’m sure if someone is outside our district in another area I am not going to say no I’m going put those alarms wherever they need them because that is just the right thing to do,” said Chief Kelley.

He said he’d rather spend 15 minutes installing a smoke alarm then show up to a fire where people are still inside and hoping if one person can be saved with this program, it’s worth it.

The agencies are partnering with the West Virginia Fire Marshal for this program.

If smoke alarms are over 10 years old or a home does not have any Walton firefighters are encouraging people to sign up to schedule appointments.

