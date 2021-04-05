Tim Irr to become a grandfather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some of the happiest news of the day came on a Monday: Tim Irr is going to be a grandfather.

His daughter Mary and her husband Tyler Sovine made the big announcement to family on Easter Sunday.

Baby Sovine is due in October and will join four-legged children Willow and Cooper.

Congratulations to the Irr and Sovine family, including Tim’s wife Janice.

