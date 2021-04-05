Advertisement

Tim Irr to become a grandfather

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some of the happiest news of the day came on a Monday: Tim Irr is going to be a grandfather.

His daughter Mary and her husband Tyler Sovine made the big announcement to family on Easter Sunday.

Baby Sovine is due in October and will join four-legged children Willow and Cooper.

Congratulations to the Irr and Sovine family, including Tim’s wife Janice.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last

Latest News

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says both Senator Manchin and Senator Capito...
Congressional inquires sent: awaiting answers on HIV statistics in Kanawha County
Longtime East End restaurant reopening in Charleston
Longtime East End restaurant reopening in Charleston
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Ohio has plans to invest nearly $2B in infrastructure improvements.
ODOT announces $2B to improve infrastructure