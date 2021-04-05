Upgrades being made to Barboursville Soccer Complex

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several upgrades are being made to the Barboursville Soccer complex, including the addition of three new, synthetic, multi-purpose turf fields.

In total, after phase one and two of the project the complex will have at least 14 full size regulation social fields that can also serve has a multi-purpose field.

Phase one of the project is underway and includes: new parking areas, new lighting, new concession areas, a small recreation area for families as well as those three new, synthetic turf fields.

Officials say one of the fields will be home to the Barboursville youth football team.

Phase two of the project includes: a new indoor facility for indoor baseball, softball, basketball and soccer.

