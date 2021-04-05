Vaccination clinics to be held at Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools has announced they are offering Pfizer vaccine clinics during the school day for students.

The students must be 16 years of age or older to be eligible to get the vaccine. Students should not have received any other vaccine within 14 days before the school-based vaccination clinic and should not receive any vaccine until 14 days after the second dose has been given.

The school district is working with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health Systems, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the West Virginia Department of Education.

There will be vaccines offered at the following times and locations:

Cabell Midland High School - Wednesday, April 7, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Huntington High School - Thursday, April 8, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Cabell County Career Technology Center – Thursday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cabell County School officials say release forms will be sent home with students at the end of the day Monday. Those forms must be signed by a legal parent or guardian and returned to the school before a student may receive a vaccination. You can find a printable copy of the form on the district’s website.

Officials will announce another date for students to receive their second dose in the future.

If you have any questions related to COVID-19 or the vaccine, you can call the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (304) 526-3383.

