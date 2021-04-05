WSAZ Now Desk | Wednesday is ‘National Living Donor Day’

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April is ‘Donate Life Month’ and Wednesday is the very first ‘National Living Donor Day.’

April also makes two years since Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, underwent a kidney transplant, receiving his gift of life from his youngest daughter, Virginia.

Carper joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how they both are doing and why he urges others to register as an organ donor.

