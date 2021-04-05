Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Wednesday is ‘National Living Donor Day’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April is ‘Donate Life Month’ and Wednesday is the very first ‘National Living Donor Day.’

April also makes two years since Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, underwent a kidney transplant, receiving his gift of life from his youngest daughter, Virginia.

Carper joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how they both are doing and why he urges others to register as an organ donor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last
FILE
Accident shuts down parts of I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston

Latest News

After closing their doors permanently, the owner of The Grill decided to reopen the restaurant...
Longtime East End restaurant reopening
Dunbar toll bridge to close nightly
Property dispute ends with one man shot, several in custody
Ohio Department of Health to issue new, consolidated COVID-19 health order