WV Boys’ and Girls’ basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (8) 12-1 97 1
2. Huntington (2) 9-0 90 2
3. George Washington 8-1 78 3
4. University 8-1 69 5
5. Martinsburg 6-1 58 6
6. Cabell Midland 8-3 51 4
7. Greenbrier East 8-2 34 7
8. Wheeling Park 7-3 19 9
9. Jefferson 6-2 18 10
10. South Charleston 9-4 17 8
Others receiving votes: Princeton 12, Parkersburg South 4, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Oak Hill 1.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (7) 10-1 97 1
2. Fairmont Senior (3) 11-0 93 2
3. Shady Spring 8-2 75 3
4. Nitro 8-3 62 4
5. Wheeling Central 8-3 56 5
6. Logan 8-4 50 6
7. Herbert Hoover 8-2 40 7
8. Grafton 9-3 26 10
9. Notre Dame 2-4 15 9
10. Winfield 8-5 14 NR
Others receiving votes: North Marion 13, Lincoln 5, Hampshire 2, Westside 2.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (6) 8-1 95 1
2. Poca (3) 9-3 85 3
3. Charleston Catholic (1) 6-2 82 2
4. St. Marys 10-2 71 4
5. Clay County 8-2 57 6
6. Magnolia 6-5 41 5
7. Ravenswood 8-5 30 7
8. Chapmanville 5-5 28 8
9. Braxton County 7-3 23 10
10. Liberty Raleigh 4-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 8, St. Joseph 5, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Bluefield 2, Petersburg 1.
Class A
1. Man (9) 7-1 99 1
2. James Monroe 11-0 84 3
3. Pendleton County (1) 6-0 80 2
4. Tug Valley 8-2 70 4
5. Clay-Battelle 10-1 52 5
6. Webster County 5-3 39 7
7. Greenbrier West 5-5 35 6
8. Tolsia 6-2 30 9
9. Greater Beckley Christian 3-4 26 8
10. Cameron 8-4 19 10
Others receiving votes: Tucker County 9, Calhoun 3, Meadow Bridge 3, Tyler Consolidated 1.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (9) 10-0 90 1
2. Cabell Midland 8-1 78 3
3. Wheeling Park 10-2 66 2
4. George Washington 10-2 62 5
5. Morgantown 8-4 61 4
6. Woodrow Wilson 8-4 47 6
7. University 7-7 25 9
8. Capital 6-6 21 7
9. Bridgeport 4-4 14 8
10. Spring Valley 6-4 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg 7, Jefferson 5, Parkersburg South 4, Martinsburg 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Riverside 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0 90 1
2. North Marion 10-0 80 2
3. St Joseph 10-2 62 5
4. Nitro 12-1 60 4
5. Wayne 11-2 59 3
6. Logan 7-2 41 6
7. PikeView 7-3 39 8
8. East Fairmont 2-1 30 7
9. Lincoln County 7-4 16 9
10. Midland Trail 5-0 14 10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 3, Hampshire 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 89 1
2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2 72 4
3. St. Marys 13-3 68 2
4. Frankfort 11-2 63 3
5. Mingo Central 6-2 46 5
6. Williamstown 8-4 43 8
7. Charleston Catholic 6-3 38 7
8. Summers County 5-5 34 6
9. Petersburg 9-1 19 NR
10. Ritchie County 9-4 18 9
Others receiving votes: Trinity 5.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (5) 9-3 85 1
2. Tucker County (3) 10-3 77 2
3. Webster County 7-2 61 3
4. Calhoun 10-3 60 4
5. Cameron 14-1 59 5
6. Tug Valley (1) 8-2 54 7
7. James Monroe 9-3 41 6
8. River View 12-2 31 8
9. Tolsia 4-5 18 9
10. Sherman 2-2 6 10
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2, Doddridge County 1.
