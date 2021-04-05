WV Boys’ and Girls’ basketball rankings released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8) 12-1 97 1

2. Huntington (2) 9-0 90 2

3. George Washington 8-1 78 3

4. University 8-1 69 5

5. Martinsburg 6-1 58 6

6. Cabell Midland 8-3 51 4

7. Greenbrier East 8-2 34 7

8. Wheeling Park 7-3 19 9

9. Jefferson 6-2 18 10

10. South Charleston 9-4 17 8

Others receiving votes: Princeton 12, Parkersburg South 4, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (7) 10-1 97 1

2. Fairmont Senior (3) 11-0 93 2

3. Shady Spring 8-2 75 3

4. Nitro 8-3 62 4

5. Wheeling Central 8-3 56 5

6. Logan 8-4 50 6

7. Herbert Hoover 8-2 40 7

8. Grafton 9-3 26 10

9. Notre Dame 2-4 15 9

10. Winfield 8-5 14 NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion 13, Lincoln 5, Hampshire 2, Westside 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6) 8-1 95 1

2. Poca (3) 9-3 85 3

3. Charleston Catholic (1) 6-2 82 2

4. St. Marys 10-2 71 4

5. Clay County 8-2 57 6

6. Magnolia 6-5 41 5

7. Ravenswood 8-5 30 7

8. Chapmanville 5-5 28 8

9. Braxton County 7-3 23 10

10. Liberty Raleigh 4-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 8, St. Joseph 5, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Bluefield 2, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Man (9) 7-1 99 1

2. James Monroe 11-0 84 3

3. Pendleton County (1) 6-0 80 2

4. Tug Valley 8-2 70 4

5. Clay-Battelle 10-1 52 5

6. Webster County 5-3 39 7

7. Greenbrier West 5-5 35 6

8. Tolsia 6-2 30 9

9. Greater Beckley Christian 3-4 26 8

10. Cameron 8-4 19 10

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 9, Calhoun 3, Meadow Bridge 3, Tyler Consolidated 1.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9) 10-0 90 1

2. Cabell Midland 8-1 78 3

3. Wheeling Park 10-2 66 2

4. George Washington 10-2 62 5

5. Morgantown 8-4 61 4

6. Woodrow Wilson 8-4 47 6

7. University 7-7 25 9

8. Capital 6-6 21 7

9. Bridgeport 4-4 14 8

10. Spring Valley 6-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg 7, Jefferson 5, Parkersburg South 4, Martinsburg 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Riverside 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0 90 1

2. North Marion 10-0 80 2

3. St Joseph 10-2 62 5

4. Nitro 12-1 60 4

5. Wayne 11-2 59 3

6. Logan 7-2 41 6

7. PikeView 7-3 39 8

8. East Fairmont 2-1 30 7

9. Lincoln County 7-4 16 9

10. Midland Trail 5-0 14 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 89 1

2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2 72 4

3. St. Marys 13-3 68 2

4. Frankfort 11-2 63 3

5. Mingo Central 6-2 46 5

6. Williamstown 8-4 43 8

7. Charleston Catholic 6-3 38 7

8. Summers County 5-5 34 6

9. Petersburg 9-1 19 NR

10. Ritchie County 9-4 18 9

Others receiving votes: Trinity 5.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5) 9-3 85 1

2. Tucker County (3) 10-3 77 2

3. Webster County 7-2 61 3

4. Calhoun 10-3 60 4

5. Cameron 14-1 59 5

6. Tug Valley (1) 8-2 54 7

7. James Monroe 9-3 41 6

8. River View 12-2 31 8

9. Tolsia 4-5 18 9

10. Sherman 2-2 6 10

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2, Doddridge County 1.

