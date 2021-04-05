Advertisement

W.Va. COVID-19 | 1 new death, 277 new cases

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one new coronavirus-related death Monday and 277 new cases of the virus.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old female from Fayette County.

According to officials, there have been 2,492,013 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,733 total cases and 2,696 total deaths.

6,955 cases are considered active in the state right now.

528,119 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against the virus, while 353,473 first doses have been administered.

COVID-19 vaccination information guide by county

134,082 have recovered from COVID-19.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,945), Boone (1,781), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,456), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (519), Fayette (3,095), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,203), Greenbrier (2,543), Hampshire (1,644), Hancock (2,647), Hardy (1,401), Harrison (5,223), Jackson (1,819), Jefferson (4,127), Kanawha (13,388), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,369), Logan (2,954), Marion (3,985), Marshall (3,197), Mason (1,890), McDowell (1,429), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,672), Mingo (2,332), Monongalia (8,720), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,405), Ohio (3,900), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,745), Putnam (4,633), Raleigh (5,722), Randolph (2,469), Ritchie (645), Roane (546), Summers (734), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (661), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,772), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,192), Wirt (370), Wood (7,481), Wyoming (1,845).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts PlaceMartinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, W

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Dispatchers tell WSAZ minor injuries are being reported and crews are on scene (FILE)
UPDATE | Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
(Credit: Robbie Williams)
Honest Abe home at last
FILE
Accident shuts down parts of I-64 between Dunbar and South Charleston

Latest News

Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Jim Justice warns about UK variant
Commission requests Congressional inquiry on Kanawha HIV outbreak
Dr. Eduardo Vidal shares the ins and outs of a new surgery for skin cancer patients at Marshall...
New skin cancer treatment at Marshall Health