W.Va. COVID-19 | 1 new death, 277 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one new coronavirus-related death Monday and 277 new cases of the virus.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old female from Fayette County.

According to officials, there have been 2,492,013 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,733 total cases and 2,696 total deaths.

6,955 cases are considered active in the state right now.

528,119 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against the virus, while 353,473 first doses have been administered.

134,082 have recovered from COVID-19.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,945), Boone (1,781), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,456), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (519), Fayette (3,095), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,203), Greenbrier (2,543), Hampshire (1,644), Hancock (2,647), Hardy (1,401), Harrison (5,223), Jackson (1,819), Jefferson (4,127), Kanawha (13,388), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,369), Logan (2,954), Marion (3,985), Marshall (3,197), Mason (1,890), McDowell (1,429), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,672), Mingo (2,332), Monongalia (8,720), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,405), Ohio (3,900), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,745), Putnam (4,633), Raleigh (5,722), Randolph (2,469), Ritchie (645), Roane (546), Summers (734), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (661), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,772), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,192), Wirt (370), Wood (7,481), Wyoming (1,845).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, W

