2 men hurt in eastern Kentucky shooting, one critically

Two men were hurt in a shooting, one critically, that happened Monday at home in the Bucks...
Two men were hurt in a shooting, one critically, that happened Monday at home in the Bucks Branch area of Floyd County, Kentucky.(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two men were hurt in a shooting, one critically, that happened Monday at home in the Bucks Branch area of Floyd County, Kentucky State Police say.

Troopers say three people were involved in an altercation: the two shooting victims and a woman. Investigators say the woman fired the shots.

One of the men was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, and the other was transported to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, troopers say, but the case will be presented to a grand jury.

