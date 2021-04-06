Acton says she won’t run for Senate in surprise announcement

CLEVELAND (AP/WSAZ) — The former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response says she will not make a bid for a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Dr. Amy Acton announced her decision Tuesday. In a statement, the 55-year-old Democrat did not explain her decision but urged Ohioans to hold their political leaders accountable.

Acton explored a potential Senate run after stepping from her position at the Columbus Foundation.

Acton gained visibility last year at the right hand of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine during televised daily virus briefings.

She became a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls but also a target of those opposed to the health restrictions she signed.

