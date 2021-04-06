Advertisement

Acton says she won’t run for Senate in surprise announcement

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks during a news conference at the MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. An open Senate seat in Ohio has set off a round of jockeying among ambitious Democrats and a spirited debate over who is best poised to lead a party comeback in a one-time battleground that has been trending Republican. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP/WSAZ) — The former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response says she will not make a bid for a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Dr. Amy Acton announced her decision Tuesday. In a statement, the 55-year-old Democrat did not explain her decision but urged Ohioans to hold their political leaders accountable.

Acton explored a potential Senate run after stepping from her position at the Columbus Foundation.

Acton gained visibility last year at the right hand of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine during televised daily virus briefings.

She became a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls but also a target of those opposed to the health restrictions she signed.

