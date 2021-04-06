April works its magic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So far 80 degrees has been an elusive animal to post this year. While highs have at times been slow to respond to the stronger March-April sun, we did manage to hit 78/79 Huntington-Charleston just last week. Again on Monday we made a late day run at 80 only to come up short by 3 degrees. Now we have two more days of spring sunshine and southern breezes to bask in, so there are two more chances to knock that octo-temperature barrier down!

Tuesday will dawn with a gorgeous red sky sunrise just after 7 as temperatures cool down to the low 40s in many rural hollows while the hills are fanned by a south breeze and hang out closer to 50. Tuesday and Wednesday the tea-leaves are coming together for new dashes to 80 with one if not both days likely to pull off the trick.

The unusual character of this developing warm wave is how dry the air is. Parched humidity levels have sponsored rare cap lips and dry skin alerts for so late in the season. Passing by a local baseball diamond you will notice a cloud or 2 od dust being kicked up whether by a Mother Nature gust of wind or a little leaguer sliding into second base.

Accompanying the warmth will be a new surge in tree pollens as we are now in the heart of the spring hay fever season.

By Thursday and Friday some weak garden variety showers will accompany the passage of a front. This light rain maker will give way to a better risk of rain, though still a measured amount of water. So plan on watering your freshly seeded lawn and plants as April showers are scant to start at least for the first half of the month.

