CDC awards Ohio $105.6 million to expand vaccination program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it has awarded Ohio with $105,620,988 dollars to support local efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Part of the goal is to ensure greater equity and access to the vaccine by those disproportionately affected by COVID-19, a news release stated.

The award is part of $3 billion dollars in funding the CDC has granted to more than 60 jurisdictions in hopes of improving vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts. According to the release, the funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.

The release says in order to ensure health equity and expanded access to the vaccine, 75% of total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; while 60% of funds must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

The CDC says it plans to award more than $250 million to community-based organizations serving minority or underserved communities to support their COVID-19 outreach efforts, including connecting members of the community with health services and vaccinations.

You can find more information on how funds will be distributed here.

