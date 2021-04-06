Advertisement

Charleston man sentenced to prison after selling meth to uncover informant

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man has been sentenced to time in prison after being arrested for selling meth to an undercover informant.

Jawhar Jones, 41, was sentenced to sixty months in prison with four years of supervised release afterwards.

Jones pleaded guilty on the charge of distribution of methamphetamine in 2021.

According to court statements, Jones sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Charleston on three separate occasions in May 2017. In total, Jones distributed approximately 161 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine during the investigation.

Law enforcement officers found several bills of U.S. currency with matching serial numbers of the bills given to the undercover informant.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the West Virginia State Police.

