Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 277 new cases, 11 new deaths

6,854 cases are active.
6,854 cases are active.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 6, 2021, there have been 2,499,807 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 144,010 total cases and 2,707 total deaths.

The deaths include an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, a 97-year old female from Monroe County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Wayne County.

277 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

6,854 cases are active.

There have been 133,910 recoveries.

530,328 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 355,892 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,323), Berkeley (10,978), Boone (1,785), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,076), Cabell (8,473), Calhoun (253), Clay (414), Doddridge (520), Fayette (3,102), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,205), Greenbrier (2,544), Hampshire (1,647), Hancock (2,650), Hardy (1,404), Harrison (5,226), Jackson (1,821), Jefferson (4,136), Kanawha (13,420), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,368), Logan (2,957), Marion (3,993), Marshall (3,201), Mason (1,891), McDowell (1,431), Mercer (4,424), Mineral (2,679), Mingo (2,340), Monongalia (8,731), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,041), Nicholas (1,410), Ohio (3,913), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (822), Pocahontas (622), Preston (2,752), Putnam (4,654), Raleigh (5,746), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (549), Summers (737), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (664), Upshur (1,797), Wayne (2,776), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (370), Wood (7,487), Wyoming (1,850).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments

Latest News

Brad Goodall, keyboard player, and Brad Jenkins, lead singer, share the inside scoop on their...
Marshall Artist Series featuring ‘Ona’
Stand your ground
Stand your ground
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Firefighters are battling a house fire on Thompson Road in Putnam County, W.Va.
UPDATE | Family accounted for after house fire