UPDATE | Family of three lived in home that caught fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people who lived in a home that burned Tuesday morning are unaccounted for at this point.

Chief Deron Wilkes of the Hurricane Fire Department told WSAZ that two of the people are invalids.

Chief Wilkes said no one has been found.

Firefighters are working to put out hot spots in order to search what remains of the house.

The house is a total loss.

Chief Wilkes says it’s too early to determine what caused the fire and whether it is suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -First responders are battling a structure fire in Putnam County.

A 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that the fire is in the 700 block of Thompson Road.

The call came in about 5:37 a.m. Tuesday.

