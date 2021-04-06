Advertisement

UPDATE | Family of three lived in home that caught fire

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Thompson Road in Putnam County, W.Va.
Firefighters are battling a house fire on Thompson Road in Putnam County, W.Va.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people who lived in a home that burned Tuesday morning are unaccounted for at this point.

Chief Deron Wilkes of the Hurricane Fire Department told WSAZ that two of the people are invalids.

Chief Wilkes said no one has been found.

Firefighters are working to put out hot spots in order to search what remains of the house.

The house is a total loss.

Chief Wilkes says it’s too early to determine what caused the fire and whether it is suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -First responders are battling a structure fire in Putnam County.

A 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that the fire is in the 700 block of Thompson Road.

The call came in about 5:37 a.m. Tuesday.

A WSAZ crew is enroute to the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments

Latest News

A man is in the hospital after being struck on Route 35.
Man in hospital after being hit on Route 35
W.Va. Center on Budget and Policy responds to personal income tax reduction plan
Non-profit, non-partisan group reacts to latest income tax proposal
Community center wing to be renamed in honor of police officer
Community center wing to be renamed in honor of police officer
W.Va. Center on Budget and Policy responds to personal income tax reduction plan
W.Va. Center on Budget and Policy responds to personal income tax reduction plan