Early voting begins in Ohio 2021 Primary

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSAZ) - Early voting has begun in the 2021 Ohio Primary.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio surpasses the national average of early voting by 47.3%

Ohio is one of 20 states that allow early voting on Saturdays and one of five states that has statewide early voting on Sundays.

“Our elections have been so successful because over time we’ve developed a strong, secure, and accessible system that’s empowered voters with extensive opportunities to make their voice heard,” said LaRose. “This primary season is just as important as any other election, and with elections happening across 60 counties, it’s going to have a big impact in communities across Ohio.”

