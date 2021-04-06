Food pantry reopens for first time in one year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a year of being closed due to the pandemic, the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry has reopened its doors.

Monday was the first day they were open to the public. It’s open to folks from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry is an association of all the downtown churches in Huntington. It is hosted by Trinity Episcopal Church on 5th Ave. and 11th Street.

