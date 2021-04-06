Free COVID-19 vaccines and HIV tests offered Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Free COVID-19 vaccines and HIV tests will be offered Saturday, April 10 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD).

Marshall Health made that announcement Tuesday, saying the event is a collaboration with the CHHD and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR).

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department, located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.

“For the health of our entire community, it’s important to continue HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Andrea Lauffer, Marshall Health pediatrician and medical director for Cabell County Schools, in a news release.

Both the vaccines and testing are free, with no billing of insurance. No appointments are necessary. While there’s no age restriction for HIV tests, people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine must be 18 or older.

According to the health department, “free TTA bus transportation to the health department is available and swag bags will be distributed while supplies last.”

