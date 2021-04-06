Advertisement

Free COVID-19 vaccines and HIV tests offered Saturday

Free COVID-19 vaccines and HIV tests will be offered Saturday, April 10 at the...
Free COVID-19 vaccines and HIV tests will be offered Saturday, April 10 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD).(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Free COVID-19 vaccines and HIV tests will be offered Saturday, April 10 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD).

Marshall Health made that announcement Tuesday, saying the event is a collaboration with the CHHD and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR).

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department, located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.

“For the health of our entire community, it’s important to continue HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Andrea Lauffer, Marshall Health pediatrician and medical director for Cabell County Schools, in a news release.

Both the vaccines and testing are free, with no billing of insurance. No appointments are necessary. While there’s no age restriction for HIV tests, people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine must be 18 or older.

According to the health department, “free TTA bus transportation to the health department is available and swag bags will be distributed while supplies last.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments

Latest News

WSAZ Now Desk | 'A Father's Fight' to hit local theaters
WSAZ Now Desk | 'A Father's Fight' to hit local theaters
Traffic safety
Fiber optic installation project underway through June on U.S. 23
Monday was the first day they were open to the public. (FILE)
Food pantry reopens for first time in one year
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks...
Acton says she won’t run for Senate in surprise announcement