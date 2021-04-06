Advertisement

Huntington man sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

Billy Lee Mount, who’s in his mid-40s, was sentenced to five to 15 years for each count he...
Billy Lee Mount, who’s in his mid-40s, was sentenced to five to 15 years for each count he faced -- facing a maximum 30 years in prison.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington who pleaded guilty in February to sexually abusing a young girl was sentenced Tuesday to up to 30 years in prison, according to Cabell County courthouse officials.

Billy Lee Mount, who’s in his mid-40s, was sentenced to five to 15 years for each count he faced. He had taken a Kennedy plea for two counts of incest, meaning he wasn’t necessarily admitting guilt but would accept the punishment.

Mount faces 50-year supervised release when his sentence is complete.

Investigators say the incident was reported in December 2017. After his arrest in early 2018, Mount faced first-degree sexual assault/incest and first-degree sexual abuse charges, among others.

