Man in hospital after being hit on Route 35

MASON COUNTY, W. Va. (AP) - A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle along Route 35 in Mason County, W. Va..

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning along Route 35 and Cornstalk Road.

Mason County dispatchers tell us the man was taken by helicopter for treatment.

There is no word on his identity or extent of his injuries.

Route 35 was closed for two hours as a result of the accident.

The roadway is back open to motorists.

The Mason County Sheriff’s department is investigating.

