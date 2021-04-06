Needle exchange bill vote postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A City Council majority has voted to postpone the vote on Charleston’s Needle Exchange Bill.

Council members met Monday evening to discuss the bill.

However, Councilman Ben Adams moved to postpone voting on the bill until after the West Virginia State Legislature Needle Exchange Bill is officially passed or shut down.

Councilman Bruce King, a sponsor of Charleston’s Needle Exchange Bill, said the public deserved a vote Monday.

The majority of the council then voted to postpone the vote until Monday, April 19.

