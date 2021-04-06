Advertisement

Needle exchange bill vote postponed

The vote on a needle exchange bill in Charleston has been postponed.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A City Council majority has voted to postpone the vote on Charleston’s Needle Exchange Bill.

Council members met Monday evening to discuss the bill.

However, Councilman Ben Adams moved to postpone voting on the bill until after the West Virginia State Legislature Needle Exchange Bill is officially passed or shut down.

Councilman Bruce King, a sponsor of Charleston’s Needle Exchange Bill, said the public deserved a vote Monday.

The majority of the council then voted to postpone the vote until Monday, April 19.

WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey will have the latest on the council meeting Monday at 10 on the CW and at 11 on WSAZ.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

