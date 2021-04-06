Outdoor dining returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington announced Tuesday that outdoor dining is set to return to the Jewel City.

Starting Friday, April 9, 2021, outdoor dining will take place on 9th Street between 3rd Ave. and 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington.

Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, says the city will close the southbound lane of 9th Street at 3 p.m. Friday, and reopen it at midnight on Saturday.

Chambers says it’s up to the individual restaurants in the area what their hours are for outdoor dining.

