Russell preparing for Sweet 16

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Last March, the Russell Lady Red Devils were in Rupp Arena when they were told to leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic and their season eventually was over. Then began the long journey back as Russell is one of ten 2020 teams to get another crack at the Sweet 16.

WSAZ Sports Jim Treacy stopped by practice Monday morning and here’s the story that aired on Newschannel 3 at 6.

