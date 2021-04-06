Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Silver Alert was issued Monday for an elderly man missing from the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Metro 911 in Kanawha County made that announcement Monday night.

Dispatchers say Franklin Ott, 86, was last seen walking in Bethlehem, West Virginia – located in Ohio County.

Ott is described as having white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a white and black flannel shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Ott is asked to call their local 911 agency or the Bethlehem Police Department at 304-234-3661. A photo of Ott wasn’t immediately available.

