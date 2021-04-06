MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Gathering Spring Vintage Market is the place to be for lovers of all things vintage! If words like farmhouse, vintage, cottage style, boho chic, shabby chic, industrial, coastal, and shabby glam are in your decorating vocabulary, then you have to be here!

The Market is Friday, April 23 from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Pumpkin Way in Milton.

Tickets are $5.

