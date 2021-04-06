Advertisement

Third reading of House Bill 3300 moved

The West Virginia Senate convenes to discuss their version of HB 3300 Tuesday morning.
The West Virginia Senate convenes to discuss their version of HB 3300 Tuesday morning.(Brendan Tierney/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate moved to delay the third reading of their version of HB 3300.

The decision was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The third reading is now moved until Wednesday.

This comes a day after Gov. Jim Justice introduced a fourth plan on Monday in his quest to eliminate the state personal income tax.

WSAZ’s Brendan Tierney will have the latest on this developing story starting on First Look at Four on WSAZ.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments

Latest News

Outdoor dining is set to return to the Jewel City.
Outdoor dining returns this weekend
Early voting begins in Ohio 2021 Primary
One of 40 cats and kittens rescued by Little Victories Animal Shelter after the cats were...
40 cats and kittens dumped overnight
6,854 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 277 new cases, 11 new deaths