Third reading of House Bill 3300 moved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate moved to delay the third reading of their version of HB 3300.

The decision was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The third reading is now moved until Wednesday.

This comes a day after Gov. Jim Justice introduced a fourth plan on Monday in his quest to eliminate the state personal income tax.

WSAZ’s Brendan Tierney will have the latest on this developing story starting on First Look at Four on WSAZ.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.