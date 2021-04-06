WSAZ Now Desk | Award-winning film ‘A Father’s Fight’ to be released in local theaters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In March, Taylor Eaton was joined at the WSAZ Now Desk by Tyler Sansom, a native of Ona, West Virginia, who was getting ready for the premier of the new film he directed, ‘A Father’s Fight.’

A month later, the film has already won several awards and is about to be released in theaters in Huntington, Beckley and Triadelphia. The film will hit theaters on Friday, April 9.

Although Sansom lives in Indiana now, and the film premiered there, he says he excited that it will now play locally so that others from home can get the chance to see it.

Sansom joins the WSAZ Now Desk again to talk about where you can watch the movie and how rewarding it has been to see the impact the movie has had on those who have watched it.

Photos from the premier of 'A Father's FIght' (Tyler Sansom)

