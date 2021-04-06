WSAZ Now Desk | New center in Portsmouth to help women-owned small businesses

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new center that is opening on Shawnee State University’s campus aims to help women-owned small businesses grow and succeed.

The past year has been extremely difficult on small business owners, forcing some to make cuts and others to close their doors. However, this new center aims to help support and develop female entrepreneurs through education, training and mentorship services.

Amee BellWanzo, the Chief Marketing Officer for ECDI, talks about the groups partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Shawnee State University to bring the new facility to Portsmouth and the opportunities it will create.

