Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | New center in Portsmouth to help women-owned small businesses

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new center that is opening on Shawnee State University’s campus aims to help women-owned small businesses grow and succeed.

The past year has been extremely difficult on small business owners, forcing some to make cuts and others to close their doors. However, this new center aims to help support and develop female entrepreneurs through education, training and mentorship services.

Amee BellWanzo, the Chief Marketing Officer for ECDI, talks about the groups partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Shawnee State University to bring the new facility to Portsmouth and the opportunities it will create.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments

Latest News

The Gathering Spring Vintage Market
The Gathering Spring Vintage Market
Outdoor dining is set to return to the Jewel City.
Outdoor dining returns this weekend
Early voting begins in Ohio 2021 Primary
The West Virginia Senate convenes to discuss their version of HB 3300 Tuesday morning.
Third reading of House Bill 3300 moved