2 men arrested after traffic stop in southeast Ohio

Two men were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop on state Route 7 turned up drugs in Meigs County, Ohio.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop on state Route 7 turned up drugs, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Keith Wood said it happened in the Middleport area. A K-9 alerted deputies to possible drugs inside the vehicle. The traffic stop led to a search warrant issued later at one of the suspect’s home along Zuspan Hollow Road in Middleport.

During that search, “deputies seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine as well as digital scales, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia items.”

Investigators say the suspected meth was divided into separate baggies for sale. Deputies also seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle with a silencer.

Arrested were Derrick A. Ratcliff, 37, of Middleport, and Allen Michael Hinson, 26, of Cheshire. Ratcliff was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Hinson was wanted on an active warrant.

Investigators say more charges are possible.

