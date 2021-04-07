Columbus woman arrested in stolen vehicle on drug charge

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday in Wayne County on a drug charge and for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Selena Sesco faces possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of methamphetamine charges.

Sesco was pulled over in the area of state Route 75. Investigators with the sheriff’s department’s Drug Enforcement Unit said she attempted to conceal meth as deputies approached her.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said the stolen vehicle was a Cadillac Escalade worth about $9,000.

Sesco was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.