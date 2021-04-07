COVID-19 in W.Va. | 15 deaths, 364 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 15 additional deaths in connection to the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 7, 2021, there have been 2,508,198 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 144,374 total cases and 2,722 total deaths.

The deaths include a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Mercer County.

364 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,897 current active cases.

134,755 people have recovered from the virus.

532,890 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 359,706 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,324), Berkeley (11,030), Boone (1,792), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,487), Calhoun (253), Clay (416), Doddridge (522), Fayette (3,111), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,211), Greenbrier (2,547), Hampshire (1,651), Hancock (2,649), Hardy (1,407), Harrison (5,246), Jackson (1,825), Jefferson (4,161), Kanawha (13,451), Lewis (1,114), Lincoln (1,371), Logan (2,962), Marion (3,998), Marshall (3,204), Mason (1,904), McDowell (1,432), Mercer (4,428), Mineral (2,688), Mingo (2,343), Monongalia (8,756), Monroe (1,031), Morgan (1,042), Nicholas (1,415), Ohio (3,924), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (825), Pocahontas (625), Preston (2,756), Putnam (4,662), Raleigh (5,789), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (550), Summers (738), Taylor (1,164), Tucker (521), Tyler (666), Upshur (1,798), Wayne (2,777), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,200), Wirt (370), Wood (7,493), Wyoming (1,856).

Free COVID-19 testing is available Wednesday at the following locations:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.